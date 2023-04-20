Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.25. Approximately 2,494,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,504,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -215.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

