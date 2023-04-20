Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 311,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 706,202 shares.The stock last traded at $193.85 and had previously closed at $193.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91.

Insider Activity

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $596,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

