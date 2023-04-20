Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,429,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 5,263,292 shares.The stock last traded at $14.21 and had previously closed at $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Enovix Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 289.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,276 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

