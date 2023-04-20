First National Trust Co Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

