First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 175,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 66,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 188,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 321,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

