ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $30.03

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.03, but opened at $29.42. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 14,022,660 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.