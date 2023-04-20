ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $30.03

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.03, but opened at $29.42. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 14,022,660 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.