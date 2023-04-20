First National Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 10.9 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $298.57 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

