iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,393 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,893 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958,223 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,811,000 after purchasing an additional 890,163 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

