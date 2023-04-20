First National Trust Co Sells 323 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,664,000 after acquiring an additional 282,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

