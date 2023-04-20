ProShare Advisors LLC Has $27.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 45,121 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $88.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

