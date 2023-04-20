ProShare Advisors LLC Has $31.08 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $31,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

Shares of IDXX opened at $487.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $517.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

