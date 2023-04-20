First National Trust Co Sells 516 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

