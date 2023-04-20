ProShare Advisors LLC Has $26.44 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Workday worth $26,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Workday by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Workday by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.8 %

WDAY opened at $192.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.07. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $226.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.