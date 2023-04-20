ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 396 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

