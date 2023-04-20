Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $192.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $219.60.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

