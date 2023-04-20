AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after buying an additional 4,748,238 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

