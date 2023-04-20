Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Regal Rexnord worth $27,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $132.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.17. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $162.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

