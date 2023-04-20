ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 335.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,137 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $23,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.91.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.