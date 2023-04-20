Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 429.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $27,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.6 %

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.