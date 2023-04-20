Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,492.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 100,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.