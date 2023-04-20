Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after buying an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after buying an additional 2,647,743 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 350.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,854,000 after buying an additional 910,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after buying an additional 765,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,843,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,977,000 after buying an additional 717,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

