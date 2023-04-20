Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 38,542 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 637.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

