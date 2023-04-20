Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,573 shares of company stock worth $675,935 and sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

