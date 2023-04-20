ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $324.38 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.42.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

