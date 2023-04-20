Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

See Also

