Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $202.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.88. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $301.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

