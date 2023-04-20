Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 309.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

