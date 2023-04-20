Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

