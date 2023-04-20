Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $92.16 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 366,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

