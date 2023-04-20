Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.35, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $182.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average of $180.37. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.07.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.