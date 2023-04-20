Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 4,409 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.95.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

