Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,688 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,688 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $304.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.