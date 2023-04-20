Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $194.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $219.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.