Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $116.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.