Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

