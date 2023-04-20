Dfpg Investments LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.87 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

