Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $564,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,581,000 after acquiring an additional 326,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

AZN stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

