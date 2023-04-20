78,640 Shares in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RMT opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

