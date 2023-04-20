Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,046 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.