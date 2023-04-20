Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 707 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $45,477,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals Price Performance

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI opened at $378.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

