Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $120.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $172.61.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753,535 shares of company stock valued at $338,224,521. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

