Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $109.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.