The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 803,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,862,000 after buying an additional 90,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

