Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.91.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

