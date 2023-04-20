Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $8.14 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

