Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

