Tobam Has $87,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Etsy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,571 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.38 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

