Tobam Invests $45,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tobam bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Teradyne by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Teradyne by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $98.56 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

