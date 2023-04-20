Tobam Sells 138 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COO opened at $385.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.74. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $421.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

