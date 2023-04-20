Tobam Has $44,000 Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 568,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 229,458 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 249,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,557 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

SWN opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

